Nona Love Mantooth Weathers, age 71 of Cosby, TN passed away at home on Friday August 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Jean Mantooth, grandson, Justin Golden.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda Golden and Tonya Weathers, granddaughter Eva Golden, grandson, Ryan Golden, brothers Walter Stanley Mantooth of Nashville, Ron Mantooth and Steve Mantooth of Newport, her special friend and caregiver Jennifer Ball of Cosby also several cousins, other family and friends.
Per her request she was cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.