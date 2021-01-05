Janette Dunn Frazier, age 71, of Cosby, passed away December 31, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Ethel Dunn, and sister, Mary Lou Dunn.
She is survived by her husband, John Frazier, sisters and brothers, Doris (Richard) Evans of Newport, Patty (Olin) Hellard of Cosby, Bobby Dunn (Hazel) of Cosby, Kenny “Bigun” Williams (Faye), of Newport, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, George (Brenda) Gates of Cosby, Doris Morrow of Cosby, also several nieces, nephews, other family, friends and special friends at Denton Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.