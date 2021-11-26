Maxine W. Black, age 68 of Hartford, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Winnie Williams, son Stacy Adam Black, husband Arlie Black, sister Pauline W. Hall, brothers Alek and Charlie Williams, and special friends Fred and Madge Renner.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Jason), granddaughter Madison Gilliam, grandson Arlie Dravin Black, Jarret Black, and Broylan Black, partner in life for 30 years Roy Renner, sisters Alene (George) Green and Janice (Gordon) Sexton, brothers Steve (Mary) Williams and Ruben Williams, sisters-in-law Linda, Marcie, and Ann, several nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own, and many, many friends whom she was close to and had a name for the majority of them all.
Maxine was well known for all her cooking.
If it wasn’t where she worked it was making food at home to take to someone in need.
She was full of love and laughter and brightened up a room wherever she was. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maxine let her sister Janice and Gordon know she was ready to meet the Lord.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leon Large and Rev. Jerry Raines officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Williams Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Safe Harbor Child’s Advocacy Center at safeharbor.fundraise.org in Madison’s name.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.