Janet Lee Shelton Newbill, age 63, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She retired from the United States Navy where she played in the Navy Band. She held a Bachelor’s degree in music.
She retired to Newport in 2015 and taught music.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Shelton, brother Tommy Shelton, and grandparents Zeb and Sarah Kelley Massey and Robert and Ella Burgess Shelton.
She is survived by her mother Mary Ann Shelton of Newport, brothers Larry (Lydia) Shelton of Newport and Michael (Elizabeth Ann) Shelton of Virginia, and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may stop by Manes Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2020, and sign the register book or online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
