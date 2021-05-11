Guy Hughes, age 86 of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
He was a Veteran having served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife Marlene Huff and several brothers, sisters, other family members, and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Erin Stayton, and Dr. Alice Pinyan.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Per CDC Guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
