Jerry “Mickey” Johnson, age 53, of Parrottsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia.
He attended Crossroads Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Bruce Johnson, sister Susan Glaser; father-in-law Jimmy Cline and mother-in-law, Nancy Cline.
He is survived by his wife Dawn Johnson and son Seth Johnson, both of Parrottsville, mother Anna Ruth Holt Dean of Newport, brothers Brad (Sheri) Johnson of Newport, and Dennis (Karen) Johnson, of Parrottsville, sister Kim Williams of Newport; also nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Harned’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rick Clevenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Donors Services, P. O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
All attending graveside services are requested to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
