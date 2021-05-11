Rutha Lena Jackson, age 93 of Parrottsville, was born April 16, 1928. She went home to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior on May 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, U.L. Jackson; infant daughter, Patricia; parents, William Beatie Grice & Lucy Stewart Grice; grandson, Christopher Scott Jackson; brothers, William, Jim, & B.F. Grice; and sisters, Ava Russell & Jeanette Hale.
She is survived by son & daughter-in-law / caregivers, Robert & Sandra Jackson; daughter & son-in-law, Shirley & Joe Thompson; granddaughter & caregiver, Lisa Price (Jason); grandson, Brian Jackson (Seth); great-grandsons, LCpl. David Paul Price & Dakota Price, as well as several nieces & nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Union Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Day officiating.
