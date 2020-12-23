Hobert Michael Campbell, age 56 of Bybee, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.
He retired from the United States Navy and was Corpsman for the United States Marine Corps.
He was a member of Basinger Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Hobert M. Campbell, sister Kathy Lynn Campbell, and daughter Jessica Shelton.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Campbell of Bybee, mother Kathleen Campbell of Bybee, sons Hobert Michael Campbell II of Raleigh, NC, Conner (Elenia) Campbell of Midway, TN, and Nicholas Campbell of Bybee, sisters Elizabeth Campbell and Loretta Taylor both of Bybee, nine grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral Service were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 24, 2020 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Wine officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.