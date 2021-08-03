Howard Ransom Wiley, age 90 of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born to parents Charles Bee & Ethel Burke Wiley on January 4, 1931. One of seven children, he grew up in Cocke County, graduating Parrottsville High School in 1950.
He was a Korean War Veteran, and retired from American Enka after 33 years of work.
He spent his retirement years farming and raising cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Philip Wiley; brothers, Clifford, Minnis, Herbert, & Ray Wiley; sister, Mable Lee Hurley; brothers-in-law, Leroy Williams & Willie Ray Hurley; and sisters-in-law, Mary & Gladys Wiley.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Elizabeth Bible Wiley; daughter, Gail (Mike) Smelcer; grandson, Wesley (Savannah) Smelcer; great-grandchildren, CrystaLynne, Hank, & Cheyenne Smelcer; sister, Elizabeth Williams; and sisters-in-law, Eloise & Judy Wiley.
A graveside service with military honors was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Union Cemetery where Pastor Steve Thompson officiated.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
