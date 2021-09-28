Ella Mae (Norwood) Bundy was called home Friday, September 24 by her Lord Jesus Christ to stroll in heaven with her husband (Dwight Bundy), daughter (Margaret Busler), great grandson (Dakota Best) and eight siblings.
Born December 16, 1924 in a small house along Spicewood Flat Road in Del Rio, TN to Joe and Maggie (Kelly) Norwood, Ella Mae later moved with her family to Laurens, SC where her parents bought a farm to provide for their large family.
First in her family to graduate high school, Ella Mae began work in a local textile mill. It was on the family farm where she met a handsome Tennessean, Dwight Bundy, who was visiting his SC relatives.
Smitten with Ella Mae’s beauty, he volunteered to help tend crops on her family farm to be near her.
After two years of courting and sparking, Ella Mae and Dwight married and moved to Greenville, SC to find work.
Three children later, they moved to Cocke County to work on Dwight’s family farm and find other work.
Ella Mae began a career at Magnavox in Morristown, where she was promoted to line supervisor.
Being comfortable with hard work, she also supported Dwight in his many business endeavors.
She spent long hours after work helping at their restaurant, drive-in burger shack, coin laundromat, milk delivery company or family farm.
In the late 50s, Ella Mae and Dwight built a house in Wilsonville area of Cocke County in which they raised their three children into adulthood.
She transferred her church membership to Wilsonville Baptist Church where she became active in the choir and women’s group activities.
Ella Mae organized frequent tent camping adventures for her family in the Smoky Mountains and at Myrtle Beach.
Camping was a major family activity that Ella Mae took great pleasure in coordinating.
Following years of work, Ella Mae and Dwight retired to explore America in their RV.
They traveled to all forty-eight continental United States and Canada.
They especially enjoyed learning the history, mysteries and legends of the western states.
She also delighted in excursions to ocean beaches and camping along mountain streams.
As soon as returning from each trip, Ella Mae would clean the RV and begin loading it for their next expedition.
She was always ready to travel!
Ella Mae relished taking each of her grandchildren along to explore America and see special destinations for children.
During sixty-two years of marriage with Dwight, Ella Mae fostered the importance of love and family ties in their children.
She organized regular family gatherings and events for her adult children and their expanding families.
Birthdays, graduations, weddings, and holidays required all family members to come together in love, laughter and lots of good food.
Ella Mae appreciated the beauty found in poetry, music, and colorful flowers.
She kept a collection of her favorite verses and songs; and, grew many lovely flowers around her home.
Ella Mae is survived by two sons: Dr. Michael L. Bundy and wife Barbara of Oak Ridge (TN) and William Keith Bundy and wife Donna of Newport (TN); son-in-law: Charles Busler and wife Sharon of Powell (TN); six grandchildren: Adrian Bundy and wife Christy of Knoxville (TN); Erica Bundy and wife Natalie Pendley of Antioch (TN); Melissa Peffer and husband Lloyd of Powell, Cathryn Best and husband Brandon Jeremiah “BJ” of Powell (TN); Whitney Strange and husband Kenny of Newport (TN) and Kristi Brabec and husband Sean of Greenback (TN); and, eight great grandchildren: Dalton Best of Powell (TN); Madison, HaileyAnne, and Andrew Jacob “AJ” Peffer of Powell (TN); Brayden White of Knoxville (TN); and, Cora, Owen and Simon Brabec of Greenback (TN).
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home or online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Union Cemetery.
Family requests that visitors respect the health and safety of others by practicing safe social distancing and wearing masks.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Wilsonville Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.