Denzil R. Jenkins, age 62, of Cosby, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Jenkins, brothers, Timmy Jenkins and Curtis Jenkins.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jenkins of Cosby, sisters, Alice Jenkins, Georgia Jenkins and Melissa Jenkins all of Cosby, and Patsy Jenkins of Wears Valley, aunt, Shirley, uncle, Jimmy, special nephews, Thomas Newton and Damian Nau, also several other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. David Wood officiated.
Burial was held 11 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, in the Jenkins Family Cemetery.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the register book from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Manes Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.