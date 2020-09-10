Graveside services for Dr. Charles Jeffrey Foster of Newport were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hot Springs, NC, with Rev. Jim Loftis officiating.
Pallbearers were Dr. Marty Bailey, Dr. Jeremy Diamond, Rep. Jeremy Faison, Dr. David Kickliter, Dr. Steve Smith, Mr. Steve Smith, Dr. Kurt Steele, Mr. Matthew Turner, Dr. Bob Turney, Mr. Vic Wilmot, and honorary pallbearers were Mr. Donn Berney, Mr. Vernon Cothran, Dr. Ken Johnson, and Mr. Chris Proffitt.
There will be a Celebration of Dr. Foster’s Life that will be announced at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Dr. Foster’s memory may do so to the following charities: Cocke County Education Foundation, Attention: Tommy Bible, General Manager Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District 125 Highway 25 E Newport, TN 37821 or Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate.