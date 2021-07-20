Charity Shults, age 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude C. Shults, sons, Bobby Shults and Gerald Shults, granddaughter, Michelle Ramsey, sisters, Eula DesRosiers, Florance Walker, Ida Phillips, Hester Culup, brothers, Tyres Brown, Steve Brown, Williams Buck Brown and Kelly Brown.
She is survived by her son, Dallas (Kathleen) Shults of Sevierville, daughter, Diane (Bobby) Butler of Newport, grandchildren, John (Sonya) Shults, Brittany (Josh) Barnes, Terry Lynn (Donna) Shults, April (Jimmy) Williams, great-grandchildren, Corey and Kinsey Shults, Breyona Barnes, Autumn Barnes, Hali (Bob) Leffler, Mikayla (Darius) Holt, great-great-grandchildren, Jamie Shults and Rayden Leffler, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Catons Grove Cemetery, where Jimmy Williams officiated.
