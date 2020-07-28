Cathy A. (Hickman) Williamson, of Newport, born March 24, 1952, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, Turkey Creek Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ina Ruth Hickman, brother Larry Hickman, and sister Janie Rogers.
She is survived by her husband Carl Williamson, son Brian Lee Williamson, brothers Gary, Ricky, and Randy Hickman, sisters Linda Parton, Brenda Worth, and Pam Hickman, as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Williams Cemetery with Rev. Cleo Williamson officiating. Burial will follow.
