Teresa Gale Howard Coker born in Dalton, Georgia, long term resident of Newport, Tennessee, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the age of 65.
Teresa was a devout Christian and an avid community helper.
She always searched for ways to serve others in need.
She was the director of Pay it Forward Outreach Ministry.
Teresa also had a gospel singing ministry.
She travelled to different churches to sing, play piano, and testify of God’s love. Teresa will be missed greatly by her community, friends, and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jessie Bea Howard, husband Bruce Coker, and her nephew Bradley Carter.
Teresa is survived by her children Shone Coker and Lecole Coker, grandchildren Mariah Paige Coker, Raven Noland, and Zackary Noland, and her siblings Kathy Carter, Debra Shelton, Jesse Howard, and Bobby Howard, and a slew of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Foster and Rev. Ricky Goff officiating.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Please Practice Safe Social Distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
