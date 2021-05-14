Levi Chase Dunn, age 16 of Cosby, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Levi loved to laugh and his smile would touch the hearts of everyone around him, and was a member of Sand Hill Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil Dunn, Reva Sparks, Johnny and Trudy Shelton.
Levi is the loving son of Jeff and Darla Dunn, of Cosby, bother, Trenten (Shawna) Dunn, nephew, Landon Dunn, grandparents, Everett (Linda) Dunn, Maudella Sutton, Benny Sparks, great-grandmother, Bonnie Dunn, several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Special Thank You to his nurses Christina, Joyce and Kay.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Tommy Ball officiated.
Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Shelton Family Cemetery.
Family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.