Joyce Marie Nelson, age 72, passed away on Sunday November 21, 2021.
Born in 1949 in Knoxville as the youngest of four to loving parents, Joyce was instilled with the value of family early on in life.
She graduated from Karns High School and remained in Knoxville until she met Grady Nelson through some family connections.
They married in 1976 and Joyce moved to Newport to help him run the family farm.
There they worked together as a team until Grady retired from farm work.
In 1980 they welcomed their only child Anna and Joyce placed her focus on being a present and loving mother.
Joyce moved to Morristown in 2009 after her husband’s passing to remain close to her daughter and spent her remaining years doting on her beloved granddaughters Rowena and Merryn.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Grady Nelson; mother Dorothy Cruey; father Jesse Cruey; brother Earl Cruey and sister Shirley Moore.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Anna Garrett and her husband Geoffrey; her granddaughters Rowena and Merryn Garrett, her brother Dewey Cruey and his wife Dolores; her sister-in-law Betty Yarbrough and her husband Murry as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home in Newport with a graveside service to follow at Union Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Family and friends may sign online at:www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.