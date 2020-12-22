Jethro “Cotton” Bryant, age 76 of Newport, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Bryant, brother Cecil Bryant, and sister Mary Epley.
He is survived by his son David Bryant of Parrottsville, grandson Tavian Bryant, and other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home and sign the guest register from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Jenkins Chapel Cemetery.
Burial will follow.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.