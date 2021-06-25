Maxie Teague, age 80 of Dandridge, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.
She attended Swansylvania Baptist Church.
She passed on her legacy of love and kindness and the love of God to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Gordon Donald Teague, parents Ray and Delia (Russell) Huff, and sisters Francis Manning and Mildred Reneau.
She is survived by her daughters Vickie (Daniel) Lindsey and Brenda Teague (Rodney) Covington, grandsons Adam (Brittany) Smelcer and Ethan Smelcer, great-granddaughter Joanna Smelcer, nieces Glenda Manning, Pam Manning, Gaye Wiley, Sherry Grooms, and Kaye French, brother-in-law Bill Manning, special caregiver Missy Dunn, and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday in The Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Hills Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.