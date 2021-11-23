Glenda B. McLendon Graham, age 77 of Dandridge, TN passed away November 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey D. McLendon; second husband, Timothy Graham; mother, Mozelle Jordan; father, Paul Barker; and best friend, Diane Brooks.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Angela Workman Vaughn (Kenneth); son, Richard McLendon (Dianna); step-son, Chuck McLendon; step-daughter, Patricia McLendon; brother, Wayne Barker (Pat); eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 27 at 3 p.m. at Juliette United Methodist Church in Juliette, GA with Rev. Stanley Harrell officiating.
Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements by Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W. Main St., Forsyth, GA.
Local arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN, 865-397-2711.