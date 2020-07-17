Shirley Shelton Fisher, of Cosby, born December 2, 1948, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was well loved and known by many as Mom and Granny.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Fisher, mother Geneva ‘Pete’ Shelton, father Thomas ‘Kirk’ Shelton, brother Joseph Shelton, nephew Terry Thomas Shelton, sisters-in-law Patsy and Flora Shelton, father-in-law J.P. Fisher and mother-in-law Culla Mae Fisher.
She is survived by her sons Jeffery Shelton and Lynn Fisher of Newport, daughters Sherry Sane and Tina Presley of Cosby, brothers Harold Shelton of Rogersville, Carlie (Diane) Shelton of Newport, Carroll ‘Doc’ (Rita) Shelton of Nashville, and Terry (Tammy) Shelton of Bybee; daughters-in-law Cindy Fisher of White Pine and Terrie Moore of Newport; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and special friends JoAnn and Megan France.
The family would like to say a special ‘Thank you’ to all at Smoky Mountain Hospice and to Jill, Cathy, Miranda, Elena, Beverly, Carla, Betsy, and Pastor Steve.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Ottinger officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.