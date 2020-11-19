Donna Gail Pressley, age 68, Newport, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Donna would like to let everyone know that her job here is done.
She took a special job with a massive bonus.
She’ll forever watch the sunrises and sunsets all while catching up with family and friends.
Also every night right before bed she will handout Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Nutty Buddy Ice Cream to all the little kids same as she did here at home.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ida Eloise and Richard Sumner, sisters, Faye Freshour, Caroline Ramsey and Betty Witt, brothers, Dicky Sumner, Calvin Sumner, Jim Sumner and Charles Sumner, and father-in-law Tally Pressley.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Pressley, her children, Heather (David) Brackett, Nicholas Hauser, sisters, Sharon (Bob) Gray, Mary Green and Melissa Hauser, special niece, Amber (Kevin) Frisbee, grandchildren, Pressley Heatherly, Axl Frisbee, Julia Brackett and Callie Frisbee, mother-in-law, Louise Pressley, many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Freshour Cemetery, where Rev. Willie Winters officiated.
Burial followed in Freshour Cemetery.
