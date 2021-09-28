Robert “Bob” E. Gott of Port Washington, WI formerly of Rochelle, IL passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of his home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the age of 85.
He was born in Knoxville TN to Carl and Marie Gott on December 18, 1935.
He married Grace Robinson Brown on July 5, 1979 in Milwaukee, WI.
Bob attended Marquette University in Milwaukee. He worked at Continental Can for a number of years and retired from Del Monte Can Company.
After retirement he and his wife enjoyed running Aunt Mary’s Yarns and Crafts in Rochelle before moving closer to their children in Wisconsin.
His passion of cooking large meals for family and friends, and welcoming everybody with open arms, is a memory most cherished by his family.
He is well known for his pride and devotion to maintain his beautiful yard.
Bob would often sit on his back porch for hours at a time listening to the trains pass every few minutes.
He also found comfort in reading and watching westerns, often sharing personal memories of the “good ol’ days.”
His love for his wife, Grace, was larger than life itself.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife Grace, his children Becky (Edward) Manthei, Kelly (Kevin) Laumann and Scott (Gladys) Brown; grandchildren Sam (Adam Chmielewski) Manthei, Stephanie (Brett Cahill) McGrath, Becci (Rachael) McGrath, Alexandra Brown, Joshua (Amanda) Hedrick, Roxanne (Troy) Defond and many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Lucinda Brown, sister-in-law Patricia Gott, Norma Drescher and brother-in-law Ron Gauthier.
He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pamela McGrath, son Randy Brown, brother William Gott.
Bob’s family will have a private family celebration of his life.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com