Mr. Danny Ray Hall, age 71, of Newport, passed away Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Brenda Owenby Hall; mother Pauline Hall Hartsell; father C.L. Hall; brothers Johnny Hartsell and John David “Hobb’s” Rathbone; sister Jeryl Ealy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Punk and Jean Owenby; sister-in-law Betty Lane and brother-in-law Rick Thomas.
Survivors include his wife Trudy Hall and his precious pet Zeke of the home; son Daniel (Amy) Hall; grandchildren Kylie and Tyler Hall, Adam Wilds; brothers Darrell (Linda) Hall, Donald Rathbone all of Newport and Gary Shelton of Westminister, South Carolina; sisters Sandy (Glenn) Townsend, Janie (Bob) Crum all of Newport, Marilyn Thomas of Dandridge, Shelia Hartsell Jalalabodi of Kodak, Donna Rathbone of Cosby and Jane (Scottie) Hicks and sister-in-law Joyce (Tommy) Bell of Cosby. Additional survivors include numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and they loved him and his church families at Edgemont Church of God and Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Brother Tim Owen and Rev. Doug Messer officiated.
Family and friends met at 10:45 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. graveside service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.