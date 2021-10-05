William Dewayne “Bill” Phillips, age 65 of Cosby, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he received numerous awards, including the Army Achievement Medal.
He enjoyed making music, having written several of his own songs and melodies.
Bill will be remembered as a remarkable father and friend.
In addition to his own son, Mr. Phillips served as an excellent father figure for numerous others, who often looked to him for guidance and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Banks & Betty Phillips; and sister, Vondle Foster; and brother-in-law, Steve Foster. He is survived by his son, William Phillips, II; granddaughter, Eva Marie Phillips; and brother, Gene Phillips.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Holder’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randall Freeman officiating.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the veteran’s charity of your choice.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the Phillips family with cremation arrangements.