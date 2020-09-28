Glenda Carol Shults, age 49, of Cosby, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Walker, mother Brenda Gates Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Chris T. Shults, of Cosby, father, Roger Allen of Newport, daughters, Tymberlan Sloan Shults, of Cosby, step-children, Kristen Shults, and granddaughter, Kennedi Griffin both of Newport, brother, Allen Cody of Newport, uncles and aunts, George and Brenda Gates, Doris Morrow, Junior and Jeanette Frazier all of Cosby, also other family and friends.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
They may also sign the register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held at noon, September 30, 2020 in Union Cemetery.
Burial will immediately follow the graveside service.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.