On Sunday morning, October 4, Mrs. Hazel Belcher Murrell, 81, of Newport, was welcomed to her eternal home after a brave battle with cancer.
Hazel spent her final hours comfortable and surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Hazel was born July 23, 1939 in the Carson Springs community.
She graduated from Cocke County High School and was a teacher for many years at the First Baptist Church Early Education School.
She retired in 1996 to care for her own grandchildren.
For more than 55 years Mrs. Hazel cared for and loved the babies and toddlers of First Baptist Church, faithfully serving the families in the church nursery.
Mrs. Murrell was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vonn Ray Murrell as well as her parents Tom and Mandy Blazer Belcher, brother Grady Belcher, and sisters Ora Belle Puckett, Aline Crumley, and Maggie Miller, all of Newport.
Hazel’s memory will be forever cherished by her children: Lisa and Rob Myers, David and Shawna Murrell, and Amy and Joey Bradshaw. And by her adored grandchildren Beth Murrell, Jonathan Bradshaw, and Sarah Bradshaw.
She will also be missed by her sister Dora Mae Gass of Knoxville, many nieces and nephews, and extended family as well as her dear church family.
The Family will receive friends at Manes Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A celebration service will follow at 7:00. Burial will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 at Union Cemetery. Rev. Rob Myers will officiate.
For the health of the family and guests all are asked to wear masks at the funeral and graveside.
Pallbearers are Mike Miller, Randy Miller, Greg Gass, Tommy Puckett, and Jonathan Bradshaw.
Memorials to honor Hazel may be made to the First Baptist Church Building fund.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses of UT Hospice Services and caregivers Virginia Hill and Holly, Teresa, Missy, Katie1, Katie2, and Terri of Holly’s Helping Hands.
Their kindness and care were a special blessing to Hazel in her final days.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.