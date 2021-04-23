Jane Alyce Boatman, age 86, of Millers Creek, NC, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Porter and Elizabeth Runnion, brother, Alexander Porter Runnion, sister, Mildred Runnion Wilds, and uncle, Henry Alexander.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Boatman, Millers Creek, NC, sons, Bill (Toy) Purvis of Schreiber, LA, Keith (Dee Dee) Courtney, Mobile, Al, daughter, Leanne (Johnny) Vickers, Millers Creek, NC, grandson, Cody (Morgan) Fain, Frierson, LA, great-granddaughters, Madelyn Grace and Josie Jane, granddaughter, Courtney (Jeff) Leggett, Memphis, TN, great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jadyn and Treyson, granddaughter, Kristen (Jerry) Mann, Benton, LA, great-grandson Thomas, granddaughter, Lindsey (Jason) Granger, great-grandchildren, Jonah, Nora Jane and Ella Mae, granddaughter, Britany (Steven) Theirot, great-grandchildren Lennon, Remi and Hayes, granddaughter, Katrina (Quaylyn) Purvis, great-grandchildren, Aniyal, Leilani, Zaivyn and Eva, granddaughter Whittney Purvis, granddaughter, Merinda (Josh) Fontenot, great-granddaughter, Holyn, grandson, Dakotah Purvis and granddaughter, Skyler Purvis, special nephews and their wives, Billy Doyle (Pat) Wilds, Keven (Rhonda) Wilds, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm Monday, April 26, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with burial following.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are high recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.