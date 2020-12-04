Johnny Black (aka James Bond), age 75, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Breeden, brothers, Larry and Terry Breeden.
He is survived by his son, Johnny Wayne (Angela) Black of Newport, Lisa Ann (Willie) Strange of Newport, brothers, Charles Black of White Pine, Jimmy Cody of White Pine, Victor Dale Breeden of Jefferson County, Michael Breeden of Newport, sisters, Joyce Trout of Knoxville, Elaine Hance of Newport and former wife Linda Gail Black of Newport, special friend Georgia Barnes, grandchildren, Gage, Austin, Caden, Gavin, Cameryn, Ryleigh, Kambree, and Harper, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Tim Carson officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.