Gary Glen Pack, age 55 of San Bernardino, California (formerly of Cosby), passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Pack, Sr. & Dawn D. Pack.
Survivors include his wife, Dolly Pack; mother-in-law, Florence; step-sons, Eugene, Nick, P.J., John (Kaycie); step-grandchildren, McKinzy, Makala, Austin, Elijah, & Wyatt; siblings, Bill (Renee), Robert (Kathy), Rose (Warren), Lynne, Chip (Chad); nieces & nephews, Dwayne, Sabrina, Bunni (Gary), David (Sara), Scotty (Carrie), Jason (Shawna), Eddie, Rachel, Aaron, Amanda (Jake), & John; great-nieces & nephews, Dixon, Cuba, Dixie, Brooke, Lenard, Robert, Dallas, Jasper, Lilly, Emma, Morgan, Memphis, Dawn, & Cali; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Reynolds officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Delight Cemetery in Cosby at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pack family.