Debra “Debbie” Tucker Shelton, age 64, passed away, Monday November 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father George Tucker, step-mother, Dorothy Tucker, brother, Kevin Petro, grandparents, Ott and Ella Tucker, Helen and Sam King and Raymond Horn, Sr.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Judith and Richard Dietz of Greeneville, sons, Randy Crum (Candie Talton) of Parrottsville, Matthew Shelton of Newport, sisters, Carol Tucker of Talbott, Barbara Tucker of Johnson City, Tracie Bowman Bentley of Cleveland, Ohio, and Mickey (Sherrill) Yates of Del Rio, step-brother, Matt (Kim) Dietz of Austin Town, Ohio, step-sisters, Kim (Jim) Piltz of Kent, Ohio, Pam (Glenn) Solomon of Greeneville, grandchildren, Deegan Crum, Jasey Shelton, and Letty Shelton, uncle, Wallace Bigbee, Sr., nephew, Steven Kelley, nieces, Jessica Kelley (Joseph) Hagler, Jordan (Cody) Reed, Mary Frances Reams, cousin, Teresa (Sis) Tucker Blackman and a host of other cousins, great-nephews, other family members and many friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 and funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Dennis Strange officiated.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Ebenezer Sand Hill Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
