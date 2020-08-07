Joe Sawyer age 80, of Newport, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was a member of Fugate Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Martha Sawyer, brothers, Claude, Jim and Ralph Sawyer, sisters, Helen Carmack and Opal Combs.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Sawyer of Newport, brother, Charles (Carol) Sawyer of Del Rio, sisters, Kate Ricker and Vinnie (Joe) Ball all of Hot Springs, special nephew, Tyler Ball, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, with Rev. Winford French and Rev. Paul Moore officiating.
Friends and family may drop by and sign the guest register at Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.