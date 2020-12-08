Mr. Thomas Issac Black, age 39, of Hartford, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 5, 2020.
He was a 1999 graduate of Cosby High School and a 2003 graduate of Austin-Peay State University.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jennifer Jenkins Black; grandparents Ray and Callie Black and Lee and Betty Jo Frisbee; uncles Edwin Frisbee, Curtis Black and Sahne Lewellyn; mother-in-law and father-in-law Dean and Lisa Jenkins and brother-in-law Allen Jenkins.
Survivors include his children Cydni, Emma and Noah Black; parents Tilmon and Susan Black; sister Cynthia ( Dustin) Davis and their children Christian and Dylan all of Hartford; brother Samuel (Cortney) Black and their children Kael, Madelynn, Cadiann and Riley all of Strawberry Plains; brother-in-law David Jenkins and Daniel ( April) Jenkins and their children. Additional survivors include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Black’s Chapel Church with Rev. Jerry Sutton and Rev. Randall Frisbee officiating. Interment will be in Black’s Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the church prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
