Paul Arthur Hook, age 55 of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping people. A skilled carpenter and builder by trade, Paul was a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura; father, Tod, Sr.; brother, Scott; and step-father, Richard Ames. Survivors include his children, Tiffany, Paul, & Keith; his mother, Doris Ames; siblings, Barbara Smith, Lisa Hall, Tod, Jr. (Heather); Carrie (James) Foster; special friends, Susan Crum & Jess Pardon; several aunts, uncles, extended family & friends.
Per his request, Paul was cremated with no services planned. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the family cemetery in Ohio.
