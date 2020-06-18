Robert John Huff, age 63, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was a member of Bybee United Methodist Church.
He retired after 43 years at Food City. After retiring he loved driving a school bus for the Cocke County School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Audrey Huff, and brother Russell Huff.
He is survived by his wife Carla Huff, sons Michael (Victoria) Huff and Jordan (Noelle) Douglas, brother Willie Huff, sisters Debbie Grice, Faith Southerland and Audrey Webb, grandchildren,Landon, Latrina, Sabrina and Haley “Gracie”, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Faye Brickley, special pet Weezer, as well as other family members and friends.
Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and his nurse Latisha Beason.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bybee United Methodist Church Meal Ministry, P. O. Box 65, Bybee, TN 37713.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 2:00 — 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, to sign the guest register.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at:www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.