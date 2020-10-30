Ken Hall, 77, passed away on October 22, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center with Covid.
He attended Swannsylvania Baptist Church.
He was owner and operator of People’s Barber Shop for 55 years.
He served in the US Air Force 1961-1965 – Rank AIC E-4; Vietnam 1964-1965; Las Cruses NM, 1961-1963; and Dobbins AFB Atlanta, GA, 1963-1964.
He played basketball on the Air Force team and also during his years in school.
He was a coach in White Pine.
He was also an avid golfer with a competitive spirit.
He enjoyed playing golf with Bro. Mike Hensley, Danny Miller, Herb Dunn, Charlie Roberts, Steve Fox, Jim Holt, Joe Matlock, Richard Dixon, Daniel Lindsey, Jim Hensley, Dana Sherfield, and Al Schlupe. Also a group of friends at Smoky Mountain course—Lonnie Jones, Bill Costner, Tommy Rowell, Don Payne, Kenny Brown, Ronnie Davis, Tommy Smith, and Randy Cagle. Also played golf with Coach Jerry Moore and former son-in-law Dale Jones.
Ken always enjoyed going to the football games at Appalachian State in Boone, NC, with a friend Richard Caldwell where his former son-in-law Dale Jones coached for many years.
He was also a Vol fan where his daughter attended and received her bachelor’s degree. He also enjoyed attending his granddaughter’s volleyball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stokely and Lucille Hall; and sisters – infant triplets and Wanda Hance.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgia Rader Hall; daughter, Donna Jones; granddaughter, Brooke Jones of Boone, NC; brother-in-law David Hance; nephew Rodney Hance (Norma) and son Allen.
Private graveside military service was Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating. Followed by entombment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Special thank you to Tennova Medical Center, nurses, doctors in ER and ICU, and all the staff involved, Resthaven Memorial Gardens and staff, and military honors.
Thank you for the flowers, food, cards, calls, and texts from family and friends; for Bro. Dale Lusk, a friend and brother-in-Christ; for the service – Pastor Bro. Mike Hensley with a heartfelt message; Jana Ragan for the beautiful song, a favorite of his; and Dixie Fox for the beautiful patriotic recording by her with beautiful music on the piano—also his favorite.
Thanks to all who made this sad time for my family and I a special occasion.
I know Ken would be so blessed to know all that loved him and remembered him from his past.
We could not have asked for a more beautiful service and weather on Sunday for Ken.
“Everything turned out to God’s perfect plan.
I could not have planned this myself; to God Be The Glory!”
Memorials may be made to Swannsylvania Baptist Church’s Building Fund or Food Pantry (God’s Willing Vessels), www.swannsylvania.com, P.O. Box 1168, Dandridge, TN 37725.