Marie Holt Bowman, age 82, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2021.
She was in hospice care at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN.
Marie was born on January 10, 1939 in Newport, TN to Rev. John Hunter Holt and Myrtle Walton Holt.
She was a member of Morrisettes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Marie enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John Hunter Holt and Myrtle Walton Holt; 3 brothers; 2 sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Mr. James D. Bowman; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Family received friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Service followed at 3 p.m. where Ronnie Loggans and Rev. Steve Parker officiated. Burial followed at Courtney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
