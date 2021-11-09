Frankie Lorene Dawson, age 81 of Bybee, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at UT Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fannie Gregg, brother John Rhea Southerland, sisters, Lou Ellen Southerland, Emmy Sue Moore, nieces, Joyce Buckner and Bobbi Southerland, son-in-law, Pete Crawford, and life partner, Dan Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Danese Crawford, of the home, Lisa (John) Rice, son. Danny (Kathy) Dawson, grandsons, Michael (Crystal) Jarnigan, Robbie (Jackie) Jarnigan, Dakota Crawford, Ryder (Chelsey) Keedwell, Jason Dawson, granddaughter, Paige Rice, sister, Marie Southerland, six great-grandchildren, special niece and nephews, Brenda Parham, Jubal Reynolds and Mike Reed, home Health nurse Brandi Dodgin, several nieces, nephews and too many friends to mention.
Funeral services was held 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Mitch Fine officiated.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Union Cemetery, with Ned Ramsey officiating.
Pallbearers, Dakota Crawford, Michael Jarnigan, Robbie Jarnigan, Luke Jarnigan, John Rice, Ryder Keedwell and Jubal Reynolds.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www. Manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.