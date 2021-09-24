Eunieve Phillips Fish, age 84 of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Fish and her husband, LeRoy, ran a nursery for decades in Cosby.
Mr. Fish passed away in October of 2020.
Eunieve was also preceded in death by her parents, Ben & Clara Phillips; brothers, Virgil, Francis, Beecher, & Burl Phillips; sisters, Retha Jenkins, Lily Jenkins, Lona Shults, Alice Sprouse, Lois Lancaster, Louella Phillips, Henrietta Cammisa, & Jemima Williamson.
Survivors include her children; Paul Fish (Doris Ellison), Jackie Booth, & Patricia (Jim) West; grandchildren, Devin (Kayla) Allen, Angela (Colby) Franco, Jessica Booth, Logan Booth, & Christine (Josh) Willis; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Zoey, & Avery Allen, Bradley Messer, Zachary Locke, Nyssa, Lilith, Liam, & Zachary Willis, Jackson & Walker Franco; brother, Dayton Phillips; sisters, Reda O’Neil, & Arletha (Grady) Sutton; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, & friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.
A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Jonas Phillips Cemetery off Highway 32 in Cosby.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those who wish to attend services.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fish family.