Ms. Bobbie Janella Haner

Ms. Bobbie Janella Webb Baxter Haner, age 81, of Cosby passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of Garvers Chapel Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce O. “Gauze” Baxter; parents Arlie and Alice Webb; daughter-in-law Judy Baxter; sisters Marie Phillips and Bonnie Webb; brothers Keith Webb and Benny Webb and sister-in-law Carolyn Webb.
Survivors include her sons Bobby Baxter, Bruce O. Baxter Jr. (Betty Wolfe) and Bill (Glenda) Baxter all of Cosby; grandchildren Sarah (Eric) Santagata of Powell, Chris Baxter, Bobby “Buck” Baxter, Stacey Baxter (Brandon Jenkins) and Alice Hope Baxter all of Cosby, Jamie (Allen) Klaft, Jeremy (Patricia) Williams and Josh Williams all of Newport; great grandchildren Baylie and Raylie Santagata of Powell, Mason and Haley Klaft, Payton and Penelope Williams all of Newport; brothers Luther Bud (Thelma) Webb, Ray “Dago” Webb, Eugene (Francis) Webb, Eulas Webb and Charles (Penny) Webb all of Cosby; sisters Junie Wilson and Jetty Gunter both of Newport, Gona (Ed) Jenkins of Cosby, Kathy Brown of Spartanburg, SC and Janie (Gary) Cody of Bybee. Additional survivors include her aunt Geneva Ball of Newport and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their help during their mother’s illness.
The funeral service was held at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel where Chaplin Steve Blanchard and Rev. Gary Henderson officiated.
Family and friends meet at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Tritt Cemetery for the 10 a.m. interment.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.