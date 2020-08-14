Beatrice Henderson Cagle, age 72, of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in by his parents, Walter and Toye Henderson, brothers, Vester, Luther, James, Paris and John Henderson, sisters, Nova James, Irene Henry and Rosa Bullington.
She is survived by her husband Joey Cagle of Parrottsville, sister, Edna Henry of Cosby, niece, Amanda Henry Grant, special friends, Jewel and Howard Byrd, Warren and Marilyn Bryant, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, where Rev. Dennis Wayne Caldwell officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.