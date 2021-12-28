Alfred Hogan age 83, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 26, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a loving and devoted father, husband and son, and a friend to all who knew him.
He loved children and he was a teacher/principal, beginning with a one-room school house in Barnes Valley, principal at Hartford Elementary and teacher at Edgemont for a total of 38 years with Cocke County Schools.
He was then elected and served 12 years as the Trustee of Cocke County.
He was a devoted lifelong Christian and loved working with his family and friends in the church.
He devoted his summers for many years helping organize and conduct Vacation Bible Schools for numerous Churches around the County.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Phyllis Greene Hogan, his parents Grady and Mary Brown Hogan, his sister Lucille Hogan McGaha.
He is survived by his four children Anthony Hogan of Nashville, Belinda Hogan Alley (husband Michael), Christopher Hogan (wife Wendy), Denise Hogan Caughran (husband David).
He has five grandchildren, Andy Hogan (wife Brianna), Jonathan, Jarred, and Mikayla Alley, and Noah Caughran.
Service at Manes Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29th at 7 p.m.
Burial at 11 a.m. on December 30th at Clark Cemetery in Hartford.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 pm on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign guest register online at: http://www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.