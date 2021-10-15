Iva Jewel Spurlock Brown lived outside Parrottsville, TN for over 30 years. She was born in Haddix, KY, then at a young age her family moved to Louisville, KY.
Preceding her in death were her three husbands, (Eddy Ward, George Owens, and John George Brown), her parents Bedford Spurlock and Sarah Bowling Chaney and her son, Tommy Owens.
Surviving family members: her children Charles Jerry Ward, Georgette Owens Mattingly, Linda Brown Montgomery, Janell Brown Hansen, and Andrew J (AJ) Brown, her brother Leon Spurlock, and she was blessed with lots of grandchildren and even more great grandchildren.
Ms. Iva, an Army wife, supported her husband’s military career with his needs.
Always having his uniforms ready for formation.
Her favorite words were, “OK, let’s go.“ Always on the go for her Lord.
She taught Sunday School for several decades at Ashby Lane Baptist Church and several churches within Cocke County.
Her claim to fame was “No one leaves hungry.” She was an amazing cook and gardener.
Most of all she loved the Lord Jesus the Christ.
Pastor Ted Watts will officiate over the funeral service, which will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
In addition, family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
