Richard “Rick” S. Lane, age 68 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mitzi Lane, son Richard “Fess” Lane, grandson Landon Daruna, grandmother Pauline Shelton, father-in-law J.E. Renner, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son Jody (Krystal) Lane, daughters Brittany (Eston) Miller and Jessi (Zach) Daruna, grandchildren Joshua, Krista, Cody, Allyssa, Alleigha, Ian, Kali, and Kinsley, great-grandchildren Leighton, Tucker, Elsa, and Ava, brother William “Joan” Lane, sister Wanda Lane, mother-in-law Marlene Renner, brothers-in-law Jason and Randy Renner, sister-in-law Kristy Parks, special friends Tim, Rhonda, Jackie, Gary, and Aileen and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm on Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harvey Evans and Rev. Chad Webb officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.