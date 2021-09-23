Valerie Susie (Johnson) Totten, age 66, went to be with the Lord on September 21st 2021 at Newport Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 1, 1955 in Newport, Tennessee to Clay and Odette Johnson of Cosby, Tennessee.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended Trinity Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank T. Totten, Jr., loving parents Clay Mack and Odette Conard Johnson, sister, Retha Johnson (A.D.), brother, David Earl Johnson.
She is survived by her son Roy Clay (Sheila) Shults of Newport, Tennessee, grandchildren Ethan Shults, Kyle Shults, brother, Danny Clay (Kay) Johnson, sister-in- law Loretta Johnson and other family and friends.
She was employed by Cocke County Schools as a bus driver for North West Elementary and Cocke County High School and loved by all who knew her.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday September 23rd, 2021 and the funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Pastor Josh Spurgeon officiated.
Graveside service was held at noon, Friday September 24th, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 708, Newport, TN 37822.
