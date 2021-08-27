Charles K. Gregg, age 55 of Newport, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Gregg.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Nichole Holt (Dwayne), Rosa Dawn Williams (Andy), father, Charles Emerson Gregg, brother, Kendall Ray Gregg (Angela), grandchildren, Mason Williams, Hank Williams, Bryson Holt, Kayden Holt and Hunter Holt, nephew, Kayden Gregg, also other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.