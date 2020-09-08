Mr. John F. Crum Jr., age 84, of Newport, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Lee Crum; parents John F. Crum Sr. and Lou Ella Ball Crum; sister Faye Mantooth.
Survivors include his wife Jackie Crum of Newport; daughters Brittany (Jeffrey) Bowlin, Alicia (Glen) Hall, Tosha (John) Mantooth all of Newport, Rita Biller of Morristown and Robin Moorefield of West Virginia; sons Ron (Harvena) Davis of Newport, Gary (Theresa) Moorefield of Indiana; siblings Lacy (Sue) Crum and Joy Vance all of Newport and special friend Summer Marshall of Cosby. Additional survivors include several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thank you to the Staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a mask.
