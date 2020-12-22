Elmer Haskell Hurst, age 78, of Dandridge passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020.
He was a Veteran having served in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonas and Ada Hurst, sisters, Shirley Webb and Zola Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hurst of Dandridge; special nephew, Clyde Henry, Jr. of Dandridge; brother, Lee Roy (Agnes) Hurst of Mosheim; sisters, Debbie (Tommy) Hollifield of Parrottsville and Dottie (Frank) Suggs of Parrottsville; special friends, Crystal and Sam Fox of Newport also nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.