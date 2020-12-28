Shirley Aileen Hance Allen, age 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Newport Convalescent Center, after a short illness.
She was a kind soul and a joy to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rome and Oma Ball Hance, husband, Hugh L. “Tom” Allen, son Jeff Allen, grandson, Jamison Allen, brothers, Leon Hance, and Wayne Hance, sisters, Trula Gregg, Beulah Maloy, Imogene Taylor, Eula Dugger, and Belle Hance, mother-in-law, Blanche Strange, father-in-law, Jim Allen, and son-in-law Brady Ball.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Ball of Newport, Kristi (Rick) Hansel of Newport, Amy MacDonald (Joe Riley) of Bulls Gap, TN, grandchildren Michelle (Robert) Price, Nicole (Brice) Crosby, Kasey (Hannah) Shelton, Austin Large (Brandy McFarland), Bailey Hansel, and Craig Hansel, brother, Johnny Hance, sisters-in-law, Mary Bryant, Wilma (Paul) Bryant, Betty (Charles) Brockwell, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday December 28, 2020 in Rays Chapel Cemetery, where Rev. Kenneth Wilson officiated. Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.