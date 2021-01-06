The journey of Melvin Arthur Dunlap started on April 30, 1939 in Towanda, Pennsylvania – and ended on December 17, 2020 in Newport, Tennessee. He met his mother, and father in death. Melvin went into eternity on the 50th anniversary of his mother’s death, of which he was very close during her life. His mother’s name was Mildred Wells Dunlap, and his father’s name was Earl Dunlap. Alongside his mother and father, he had siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
After having a very fulfilling childhood, full of wonder, Melvin joined the Navy, served his time, was a truck driver, and eventually started his own business, which was a mechanic garage. He owned and operated the garage for 35 years. On January 1, 2000; Melvin retired to live in the beautiful hills of East, Tennessee. He decided to make this area his home, and spend his golden years in Sevierville, Tennessee. The city in which he would frequent many times throughout his life because he loved the area. He loved the mild winters, the beautiful scenery, and the overall location. Melvin spent years living and enjoying the area. He purchased a beautiful home in Sevierville on Thompson Way, after saving for over 50 years. Melvin was a very trustworthy, and honest person; and was taken advantage of in his late 70’s, by a couple of so called “friends” in which he had known for over 30 years, and they stole his home; throwing him out in the streets. He remained homeless for the last 5 years of his life, living in homeless shelters, sleeping on porches, and finally settling in a one room shed down on the river, in which he spent his last few years of life. Melvin was taken advantage of on multiple occasions in his life because he was so trusting of the human race. His trustworthy demeanor caused him great distress, and heartache in his lifetime; especially during his most vulnerable stage, the elderly years. He would had lived many years longer, if not for the way in which his life turned out.
Melvin was a very special friend to me. He had been my friend for well over half my life. Being born of parents who were both 45 years old, he naturally outlived them by many decades, outlived all of his siblings; and lost touch with almost all of his family from his childhood. He created great friendships here in East Tennessee. Melvin remained very well spoken and competent his entire life, all the way up to his death. He would have made a great radio announcer. His memory was better than anyone’s I have ever met; his speech was articulate. He could recite in vivid detail of incidents that happened in the 1940’s. I wish, I would had gotten to the point of giving him an interview on camera. I would have, but his death was sudden, he was fine to the very end; went to the hospital and died fairly rapidly. If I had to make an assumption of his death; I would assume he eventually just gave up; as he was depressed in his later years, contemplated suicide on multiple occasions. He had no permanent home, had no family, very few possessions. He died in the hospital; alone. I do hope, that eternity will give Melvin Dunlap a beautiful new beginning, because if anyone deserves it, it would be him. He certainly did not give to the universe, the harshness in which the universe gave him. Melvin Dunlap was 81 years old when he departed this world, he lived longer than most, remained healthy, and strong all the way up to the end. I will carry his memory, his teachings, and the years’ worth of conversation with me throughout my entire life. I wish I could have went years more without writing this obituary, but to my sweetest friend, it was an honor. I will remember every conversation we ever had, at random times during my life, I will remember you; whenever I drive past that shed in which you spent so many years, my mind will fill with memories of you, I will go in there from time to time and reminisce, I will get lost in memory of our conversations. I will hear your voice, as I can hear is clearly in my head; and always will. From time to time, please visit me, to however the dead may visit. Perhaps in my dreams, perhaps as a glimpse of shadow and I will know that it is you. One day, if death should take me too, hopefully at the other end; we will meet again. You, many I have grown attached too before, and many I shall grow attached too in the future. I enjoyed knowing you, I enjoyed our friendship; despite having been born well over a half century before me, our friendship was beautiful, you where one of my best, and longest friends. You told me that you loved me during the absolute last phone conversation we had, and that memory, I will carry for a lifetime. From your friend; Sammy Crum.
Dason Jones would like to extend his condolences as well.